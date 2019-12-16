LB Mason Cobb breaks down two visits ahead of decision
Mason Cobb had a busy few days traveling the country on official visits but they were also insightful and informative as he readies his commitment.The three-star linebacker from Provo, Utah, spent ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news