News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-16 14:12:59 -0600') }} football Edit

LB Mason Cobb breaks down two visits ahead of decision

Mason Cobb
Mason Cobb
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Mason Cobb had a busy few days traveling the country on official visits but they were also insightful and informative as he readies his commitment.The three-star linebacker from Provo, Utah, spent ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}